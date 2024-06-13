‘People can be fashionistas somewhere else’ – DCS hits back at Thabo Bester’s ‘theatricals’

The department is not moved by Bester's outburst in court last week.

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana, Zolile Sekeleni, Xando Moyo, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Senohe Matsoara and James Lipholo appear at Bloemfontein High Court on June 05, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of inhumane treatment in prison by convicted murderer and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester.

Bester appeared in the Free State High Court last week on charges relating to his alleged escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

He appeared with his co-accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni.

Bester’s case has been postponed to 24 July 2024.

‘It’s unfair’

Bester, who appeared without legal representation, told Judge Cagney Musi his rights were being violated at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison.

“The system that has been set up for me specifically, is as if I have my own separate rooms,” said Bester.

He said he could not consult with his legal representatives telephonically because he feared his conversations would be recorded.

“The national commissioner has taken the obligation of being in charge of me as an inmate. In that, all activities that involve Thabo Bester have a Thabo Bester Act, according to correctional services, the way I feel I’m treated,” he said.

“Even my presence in this court, I am not brought in this court freely where I can express myself. If you can look at me, in the way that I am cuffed, it is inhumane for a person who’s coming to defend and fight for his own life.

“I am not treated fairly in any sense. The way that I am dressed is an issue. I have been forced to dress as such. These clothes were bought for a purpose to come to court. I had to spend money to look like this even though I have clothes in my bags that have whatever branding. I am not allowed to wear clothes that cost a certain amount and was told that I can’t wear clothes that are Louis Vuitton or whatever because it gives the wrong impression. It’s unfair,” said Bester.

DCS on Bester claims

The Department of Correctional Services has dismissed Bester’s claims that he is receiving ill-treatment at the prison.

He said the treatment Bester received at the prison was for a maximum classified inmate.

“Everyone who is incarcerated, the state is responsible for that person. Every correctional official represents the state. If you’re housed at C-Max, you’re a maximum classified inmate and Thabo Bester is that,” spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told eNCA.

Nxumalo said the department was not moved by Bester’s comments. He said it would continue to abide by the rules that govern the incarceration of of a C-Max inmate.

“When people start abusing that privilege of being neat and presentable, if they want to be fashionistas, they can do it somewhere else, but not when they’re under our care,” he said.

“Thabo Bester enjoys the same privilege as other inmates. He enjoys one hour of exercise, he can take a shower and he can consult. We have seen what he said in court and we’re not moved or shaken by that.

“One thing that we’ve taken note of is what we describe as theatricals. We now know each time there is court sitting, there will be what one might deem as a side show.

“People must also respect our correctional centres that the officials there are guided by the code of conduct. When people go into our facilities thinking that they can undermine our officials, unfortunately we have to act.”

Calls for investigation

Meanwhile, the South African Correctional Services Workers Union (Sacoswu) has called for an investigation into Bester’s claims.

“As a union representing correctional officers, we disapprove accusations without due process and call for a fair investigation to protect officers from unsubstantiated claims,” said the union.

“We are against inhumane or degrading treatment towards inmates in prisons,” said the union.