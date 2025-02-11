Prison break at Pollsmoor as parliament discusses Thabo Bester

The prison escape comes as the DCS briefs parliament on actions taken from the Public Protector's report on Thabo Bester.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed the escape of an inmate from the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

Yanga Wayithi is a 35-year-old man serving a six-month imprisonment for theft and trespassing.

According to the department, he had been assigned to a work team responsible for maintaining the facility’s grounds.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) has been notified, and a case of escape from lawful custody has been opened. The Department of Correctional Services’ tracing team is actively working to ensure a swift rearrest.

“Additionally, an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the escape, with the findings informing any further action to be taken,” said the department.

The department launched a manhunt and urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

DCS in parliament

This comes as the DCS briefs parliament on its action plan to comply with the remedial actions of the Public Protector on its report on the escape of Thabo Bester from Mangaung Correction Centre.

In March 2023, the Public Protector launched an investigation into Bester’s escape.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka found in October last year that there was “undue delay” in how the department handled Bester’s prison escape.

Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist after a spate of robberies, rape and murder, was sentenced to 50 years in jail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court in 2011.

Bester came back into the spotlight in May 2022 after he escaped from the Mangaung prison following a fire.

Following his escape on 3 May 2022, a manhunt was launched, which led to his arrest in Tanzania.

Recommendations

Among Gcaleka’s recommendations was for the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, to develop, within 90 days, an appropriate DCS’ Escape Prevention Strategy and Guidelines for the Mangaung Correctional Centre facility indicating monitoring mechanisms, proper systems to be put in place directing how the functionaries of the DCS and Contractors must effectively prevent and manage escapes of inmates within MCC including all other correctional facilities.

“The Commissioner must, within 120 days from the date of receipt of the report, ensure that the DCS has a documented guideline which communicates how anonymous anti-corruption reports from the centralised Office of the Public Service Commission’s Hotline and other sources will be attended to by DCS in line with the purpose and the objects of the Protected Disclosures Act, 2000 and other relevant prescripts,” reads the Public Protector report.

While presenting its action plan to parliament on Tuesday, the DCS had to notify the public about another prison escape.