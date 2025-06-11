Ramaphosa, Chief Justice mourn passing of Judge Temba Sangoni

Ramaphosa said the death of Sangoni was a devastating loss to the judiciary and the country's legal heritage.

Former Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Justice Clement Temba Sangoni. Picture: Supplied

Tributes have been pouring in for former Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Justice Clement Temba Sangoni.

Sangoni, who retired in 2017, died in Johannesburg on Tuesday after a short illness.

‘Profound loss’

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the death of Sangoni was a devastating loss to his family and immediate community and was a profound loss to the judiciary and the country’s legal heritage.

“Judge Sangoni lived for justice and the improvement of the material conditions of communities in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere through constitutionally sound, progressive jurisprudence.

“Under his leadership, the Judiciary in the Eastern Cape also applied its mind collectively and individually to matters pertaining to the development of this economically vital province,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Rule of law’

The office of the Chief Justice said that Sangoni’s illustrious career was marked by his profound commitment to the rule of law and the transformation of South Africa’s legal landscape.

Appointed as Judge President of the Eastern Cape High Court, he served with distinction until his retirement in 2017, leaving an indelible legacy in the annals of the legal system.

“His leadership was instrumental in addressing systemic challenges within the Eastern Cape Judiciary, including case flow management and access to justice in historically marginalised regions such as Mthatha,” the office of the Chief Justice said.

“Beyond the bench, Judge Sangoni was a respected senior traditional leader of the QokolweniZimbane Traditional Council in Mthatha, bridging the realms of customary law and constitutional democracy. His life was a testament to the ideals of justice, humility, and service principles he upheld as one of the three executors of Nelson Mandela’s estate, alongside Advocate George Bizos SC and Justice Dikgang Moseneke”.

‘Deeply missed’

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, also paid tribute to Sangoni.

Kubayi said Sangoni’s dedication to upholding the law and ensuring justice for all will be deeply missed.

“His passing is a profound loss, not only to the justice system, but also to the nation, especially to the people under the Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council, whom he served with distinction and dedication, and who will remember him for his unwavering commitment to justice and community leadership”.

Sangoni’s remarkable career spanned over four decades, from his early days as a clerk in the Department of Justice to his appointment as Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division in 2010.

His leadership and vision played a pivotal role in shaping the judiciary and promoting access to justice.

