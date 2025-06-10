Snow hits Eastern Cape: Road closures, travel restrictions in place

The South Africa Weather Service issued warnings for of very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow for several parts of the country.

Goats grazing in the snow in the Eastern Cape. Picture: X/@AfricanHub_

As icy and snowy weather conditions grip parts of South Africa, roads in the Eastern Cape remain precarious, with the provincial transport department continuing to urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued warnings for very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow for several parts of the country.

Traffic warnings

The Eastern Cape Transport Department implemented traffic control measures in several parts of the province on Monday due to sub-zero temperatures, and snowfall is expected to persist over the next week.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the N9 road Middleburg at Lootsberg towards Graff Reinet is open to traffic, but moving slowly under strict supervision of traffic law enforcement officers.

“The R61 road Graff Reinet at Wapadsberg towards Nxuba traffic moving slowly through strict control of traffic officers, so far no vehicle restrictions but all moving slowly.

“R58 road Elliot at Barkley Pass towards Barkley East. Snow continues to fall heavily, it’s slippery, and the road is only open to small cars under the strict supervision of traffic officers. Heavy vehicles are not allowed to go through,” Binqose said.

ALSO READ: Will there be snow in Gauteng? Here’s what area

Road conditions

Binqose said the N6 road at Queenstown at Penhoek Pass towards Jamestown is moving under strict conditions, but the road is open.

“The R58 road Lady Grey towards Barkley East, no report of snow so far.”

Meanwhile, Saws has also forecast disruptive snowfall over parts of the Free State as well as wet conditions over all provinces except Limpopo and the North West.

More snow

Saws has issued orange and yellow level warnings for several parts of the country, with warnings of very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow.

Snowfall is expected along the Lesotho border and western parts of the Free State, as well as in places in the east and south-east of the Northern Cape, and along the Lesotho border, where mountain passes are likely to be closed.

The public and small stock farmers are advised to provide proper shelter, dry bedding, and energy-rich feed to protect their animals against these conditions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Motorists urged to be cautious as snow forces closure of highway in Eastern Cape