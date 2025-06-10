Bad weather in Eastern Cape: Five killed in taxi crash

The accident happened on the road between Cintsa and Braakfontein just outside East London on Tuesday morning.

Bad weather has wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape, causing a collision on the N2 that has killed at least five people.

The accident happened on the road between Cintsa and Braakfontein just outside East London on Tuesday morning.

Crash

The Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the deceased include two males and three females, all adults.

“The adverse weather conditions experienced all over the Eastern Cape have had a hand in this accident.

The driver claimed to have swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen on the road, when he lost control of the vehicle. The taxi overturned, killing five people.

“The driver and one female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations,” Binqose said.

Caution

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has called on road users to be extra careful.

“They need to be extra vigilant under these conditions on our roads to avoid accidents like this one”

Snow

Meanwhile, Binqose said the N10 road between Cookhouse and Nxuba (Cradock) was reopened to traffic in the early hours of this morning after nearly eight hours of being closed following a head-on collision involving two trucks.

“The adverse weather conditions and mountain passes covered in thick snow contributed to the delay as the tow truck, big enough to retrieve the wreckage, also had to navigate through the snow.

“This was further exacerbated by panicking motorists and truck drivers who blocked its path as they were trying to get ahead.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Transport wishes to acknowledge the mishap and extends its apology for the inconvenience,” Binqose said.

