‘I am regaining strength’: Mashatile still out of action weeks after ‘minor medical procedure’

Mashatile thanked his family and medical team, saying he was following doctors' orders to rest until advised otherwise.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has assured South Africans that his condition is gradually improving following his medical incident.

Mashatile underwent an undisclosed operation in early August and has since delegated his duties to other members of government.

The office of the deputy president reiterated later that month that Mashatile required medical assistance after becoming unwell at his home in Johannesburg.

“I wish to thank my family, the medical team who continue to care for me, my team in the office, my colleagues in government, and in the ANC, and most importantly, President Ramaphosa and all South Africans who have sent messages of support.

“Your prayers and encouragement have been a source of strength,” Mashatile stated on Tuesday.

‘Advice of my doctors’

The deputy president and his office have not confirmed what had ailed him, citing medical privacy for the non-disclosure.

However, Mashatile’s message was one of positivity.

“Fellow South Africans, as many of you know, I recently underwent a minor medical procedure.

“I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well, and I am regaining strength each day.

“On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors,” Mashatile stated on Tuesday.

His office initially said, following procedure, that he had participated in an important meeting via virtual platforms, with Mashatile reiterating his desire to return to work.

“I assure you that I remain dedicated to the responsibilities entrusted to me. I look forward to returning to my duties in full, serving our nation with renewed energy and commitment,” he stated.

Two years after collapse

Mashatile was last seen in public in mid-July during Mandela Day celebrations.

He later missed a memorial service for an ANC member and an anti-crime event, both in KwaZulu-Natal.

The medical procedure came less than two years after Mashatile collapsed while at a traditional leadership celebration in Limpopo in September 2024.

The deputy president’s team blamed the incident on the heat, with attendees saying that more than one person was severely affected by the heat on the day.

“Medical professionals checked his condition and found nothing serious. They cleared him shortly after,” Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza told The Citizen.