Deputy President Paul Mashatile returns to work after full recovery

Mashatile underwent an undisclosed operation in early August.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has returned to work after fully recovering.

Mashatile underwent an undisclosed operation in early August and delegated his duties to other government members.

Back to work

The deputy president’s office later said Mashatile needed medical assistance after falling ill at his home in Johannesburg.

Mashatile’s office confirmed that the Deputy President has officially resumed work since the beginning of the week, following his full recovery.

The Deputy President thanked all South Africans and various stakeholders for their messages of goodwill and support.

“Your thoughts, prayers and calls have been greatly appreciated,” said the deputy president, “they have all made a positive impact on the journey towards recovery. For that, I am most grateful.”

Full schedule

Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, outlined the busy schedule ahead.

“Over the coming days, Deputy President Mashatile will, among other things, chair cabinet committees, attend the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement, engage inter-faith communities, respond to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), and resume his political programme.

Zuma’s health

Meanwhile, amid ongoing political activity, the MK party has confirmed that its president, Jacob Zuma, is in good health and is ready for the local government elections.

Zuma’s party confirmed that the former president completed his medical checkup on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

“The president gets a full routine check-up twice a year. We hereby confirm that he is healthy and in good spirits. His campaign programme will continue accordingly,” said MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

Mahlangu did not provide further details about the medical examination or address reports surrounding Zuma’s arrival at hospital.

Zuma’s health came under scrutiny in previous years, having travelled to Moscow in Russia in 2023 for treatment of an undisclosed illness.