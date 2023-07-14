JUST IN: Zuma receiving treatment for undisclosed illness in Russia

By Faizel Patel

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma is unwell and seeking medical assistance in Moscow.

The news comes just a day after after the Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) November 2022 ruling that the decision of former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful and set aside.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told The Citizen that Zuma departed for Russia two weeks ago.

“He is not in the country and departed for Moscow two weeks ago to receive treatment for an illness.”

Manyi would not say what Zuma was being treated for.

“That is doctor and patient confidentiality,” Manyi said.

Manyi also said it was unclear when Zuma would be returning to South Africa.

