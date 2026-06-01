Metrobus route anger could leave commuters stranded on Monday

Metrobus informed commuters that, "due to financial constraints" and the ongoing significant rise in diesel costs, its services will be reduced.

Commuters across Johannesburg could be left stranded and face major delays amid a potential Joburg Metrobus driver strike over route changes.

On Saturday, Metrobus informed commuters that, “due to financial constraints” and the ongoing significant rise in diesel costs, its services will be reduced for an undetermined period starting from Monday, 1 June 2026.

Constraints

“Metrobus has experienced sustained budget reductions over the past several financial years. In addition, the recent significant rise in diesel costs has made matters worse.

“Despite implementing cost-saving and efficiency measures, the current financial position requires a temporary adjustment to service levels to ensure the bus service’s sustainability and prevent further financial instability,” Metrobus said.

Impact on consumers

Reduced off-peak services on selected routes.

Fewer trips during low-demand periods, particularly during the midday session of operations.

No full route closures at this stage – Metrobus will maintain a reduced operational presence on affected corridors

Peak-hour services will be prioritised to reduce inconvenience for working commuters, learners, and vulnerable passengers.

Warning

The cutback will include reduced off-peak services on selected routes and fewer trips during low-demand periods.

Commuters were advised to check the route and timetable changes on the Metrobus website or at depots and terminals.

“We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult period. These measures are necessary to ensure that Metrobus remains operational and able to continue serving the citizens of Johannesburg,” Metrobus said.

METROBUS NOTICE TO COMMUTERS: TEMPORARY SERVICE REDUCTIONS!

Reductions to Metrobus Services – From 1 June 2026



A LIST OF ADDITIONAL AFFECTED ROUTES WILL FOLLOW. #JoburgUpdates #JoburgServices pic.twitter.com/zq6IOhO87a — Joburg Metrobus (@JoburgMetrobus) May 30, 2026

Angry commuters

A commuter told The Citizen that Metrobus’s decision to slash routes has angered drivers.

“Our driver from Fourways said to us they’re gonna take us to work Monday morning, but in the afternoon, there might be a strike. We must be prepared, they say, they don’t like what is happening, cut of the buses, they are not happy even with this cancellation of Saturday buses, they are not happy with that.”

Weekends

Another commuter said they work weekends and depend on Metrobuses.

“The sudden suspension of Metrobus weekend operations is extremely disappointing and unfair to many of us who depend on these buses to get to work on Saturdays.

“Not everyone has alternative transport, and decisions like this directly affect people’s livelihoods and income.

“We understand operational challenges may arise, but commuters should at least be properly consulted or given adequate notice and alternative solutions. Public transport is an essential service, not a luxury,” which we are paying for.”

Metrobus reaction

Metrobus spokesperson Tshepo Nathan told The Citizen that they have not been notified of the looming strike.

“Metrobus management has not been notified of intended strike action by any of its two recognised trade unions over routes or any other dispute. Consequently, management is in no position to comment in this regard.

Management confirms its notification on the reduction in services and undertakes to continuously find ways to mitigate the impact of these developments and will maintain timeous communication with commuters,” Nathan said.

Metrobus has apologised to commuters for the “unavoidable inconvenience caused.”