Discover the Best of Taiwanese Products at the Taiwan Trade Centre Johannesburg Trade Delegation.

We are excited to extend our warm invitation to you, our esteemed readers, to join us at the exclusive Taiwan Trade Centre Johannesburg trade delegation. Mark your calendars for the 21st of August 2023 at the prestigious Fire & Ice, Marriott in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

This event offers a unique opportunity for you to engage with some of Taiwan’s top suppliers on a one-on-one basis, allowing you to explore the very best products the country has to offer. The one-on-one meetings will be held from 09:00hrs to 16:30hrs, offering you ample time to connect and discover exciting prospects.

An Impressive Array of Industries Represented

The trade delegation will bring together seven leading Taiwanese suppliers from diverse industries, presenting a wide range of products that are sure to pique your interest:

Solar Power Solutions: Discover innovative Solar Power System EPC, Diverse Solar Applications, Solar Water Pumping Systems, Solar Street Lights, and LED Products. Cutting-Edge Medical Equipment: Witness the latest in medical technology with examination lights, surgical lights, surgical tables, pendants, OR integration systems, and UV light disinfection robots. Construction and ICT: Explore advancements in construction and ICT sectors, including safety equipment and state-of-the-art technologies. Automotive Parts: Delve into the world of automotive technology with a focus on truck and car parts, auto spare parts, and truck spare parts. Industrial Machinery: Experience the future of industrial processes with Bending Machines, Wire benders, Laser cutting, end former, and robot automation. Energy Storage Systems: Learn about cutting-edge LiFePO4 Energy Storage Systems. OIL SEALS: Discover high-quality OIL SEALS for various applications.

Tailored Experience for Your Industry

We understand the importance of connecting with companies that align with your industry and business objectives. Hence, we extend a personalized invitation for you to meet with the suppliers that fall within your area of interest. Whether you represent the medical sector, automotive industry, renewable energy, construction, or any other domain, we have something extraordinary to offer you.

How to Join the Trade Delegation

Joining the trade delegation is straightforward. Simply complete the registration form and send it back to us at your earliest convenience. Alternatively, you can complete the online registration form using the link below:

Registration Form

For any inquiries or assistance, feel free to reach out to us. We are here to ensure your participation in the Taiwan Trade Centre Johannesburg trade delegation is a seamless and rewarding experience.

We look forward to welcoming you to this unparalleled event that promises to redefine the way you do business. See you on the 21st of August 2023 at Fire & Ice, Marriott, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg!