‘Criminals have turned Diepsloot into a shooting range’: Disgruntled residents demand police action

'We are dying each and every day,' a community leader said on Friday.

Diepsloot residents outside the police station in the area on 14 September. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Diepsloot residents have once again taken to the streets in protest against crime in the area.

This is after at least 11 people, including three family members, were reportedly killed in the township in the last two weeks.

‘We are dying every day’

The disgruntled residents marched to the Diepsloot police station on Friday in the company of district police commissioner Max Masha, who received a memorandum of demands from the community.

According to Diepsloot Community Forum leader, Loyiso Toyiya, residents wanted a peaceful protest to avoid “politically motivated” arrests.

“There are those desperate politicians who will want to use this against us,” Toyiya said while addressing the crowd outside the police station.

Residents previously claimed the police were unjustly targeting their leaders, who were charged with public violence when protests took place in June.

Toyiya told Masha community members were frustrated by lack of police presence in the area.

“We are dying each and every day in Diepsloot … others are fighting for their lives in hospital. In the space of two weeks, we have lost more than 10 people including one of your own a police officer,” he said.

The community leader said it was also concerning three filling stations were bombed and robbed “in a space of five days”.

“I don’t know where is the intelligence?” Toyiya said.

‘Shooting range’

Another community leader Lefa Nkala said criminals had turned Diepsloot into “a shooting range”.

“If they want to learn how to use guns, they know that they must come to Diepsloot,” Nkala said.

“We’re under siege. It’s clear we aren’t dealing with normal criminals here. We’re dealing with people who’ve declared a war against the community of Diepsloot and we are powerless because they are armed. Since our last protest our people have perished at the hands of criminals. We bury our loved ones on a weekly basis. Where are the police?”

Nkala said residents want their demands responded to in seven days.

Meanwhile, Masha promised more arrests “very soon” after one person was nabbed.

“The demands of patrolling are very reasonable. We will increase our deployment in this area and I assure residents that we’ll respond to all the demands,” the commissioner said.

