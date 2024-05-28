Ditebogo Junior Phalane: Three men charged officially with murder and abandon bail

One of the suspects is facing an attempted murder charge in a separate case.

Three suspects implicated in the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane have now been formally charged with the five-year-old’s death.

Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after an identify parade was conducted by the state following their first court appearance.

Each of the accused is facing charges of murder and robbery under aggravating circumstances.

Additionally, Gumbi faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act as he is in South Africa illegally.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane murder case postponed

In Tuesday’s proceedings, the state requested a postponement for further investigation. It was also revealed that the accused intend to abandon their bail applications.

The suspects will now remain in custody until their next appearance in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court scheduled for 23 August.

Addressing the media following the case’s postponement, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana stated that prima facie evidence indicated a connection between the accused and Phalane’s murder, hence the indictment.

The Citizen previously reported that the accused were yet to be charged with murder.

Mahanjana said the lengthy adjournment was required as investigations still needed to be carried out.

“We need to take the firearms that the accused were found in possession of for ballistics. We still need to do a postmortem report and take statements. So there’s a lot of investigations that still need to happen.”

Phalane family spokesperson, Gift Makoti, told reporters “the whole family gets a bit of comfort from seeing progress in the case”.

“It feels better than not knowing or hearing anything,” Makoti said.

Suspects in court for other cases

She further indicated that Sithole, who was out on bail at the time of his arrest, had another case before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed ammunition and firearm as well as robbery under aggravating circumstances.

Last week, Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi revealed that Sithole was arrested while on his way to Ga-Rankuwa police station to sign the attendance register as part of his bail conditions.

The remaining two accused are also involved in separate legal proceedings.

“Accused number one is also facing possession of a firearm and ammunition and firearm which he is appearing in this court and that matter was postponed to the 27th of August.

“Accused number three is facing a possession of prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court and that matter is [back in court] on Thursday, 30th of May,” Mahanjana said on Tuesday.

The fourth suspect appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His case was postponed to 4 June for formal bail application, according to Lumka Mahanjana.

Phalane was laid to rest in Soshanguve on 17 May, a week after his murder. He was fatally shot outside his home when suspects hijacked his father’s car on 10 May.

The five-year-old boy was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

