Hijacking horror: Five-year-old killed while welcoming dad home

Police have launched a manhunt after a five-year-old boy was shot and killed in a hijacking at his Soshanguve home.

Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane died in hospital after hijackers shot him on Friday evening, 10 May 2024. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

In a tragic turn of events, five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jr was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday evening.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the five-year-old boy ran outside to welcome his father, Ditebogo Phalane, when he arrived home at about 10.30pm.

Police launch manhunt for hijacking suspects

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s white Toyota Hilux bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” Masondo said.

A case of murder and hijacking is being investigated as Gauteng police search for the suspects.

In a statement released on X, the family’s spokesperson, Gift Makoti, said that the family is “heartbroken and appeal to anyone with information to come forward to assist the authorities in their investigation”.

“We thank the community for their support during this difficult time,” he added.

Ditebogo Phalane and his family. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

Anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, are urged to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Violent hijacking in SA: Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Luke Fleurs killed

According to the quarterly crime statistics released in February this year, carjacking increased by 6.5% year on year – with half of the country’s hijackings taking place in Gauteng.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs died in a botched hijacking in Johannesburg. One of the suspects fled in his VW Golf 8 GTI. Volkswagen hatchbacks are one of the vehicles most targeted by hijackers. Pictures: Instagram/ @lukefleurs and Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Last month, the tragic death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs made international headlines and put the spotlight on the scourge of violent hijackings in our country.

Fleurs was shot and killed during a hijacking attempt on 3 April in Florida, Roodepoort, while he was waiting for a petrol attendant at a filling station.

ALSO READ: Hijacking horrors and hotspots: How Luke Fleurs ended up paying highest price for his Golf GTI

Toyota Hilux one of most hijacked cars

In January this year, Fidelity Services Group identified the seven most hijacked cars for 2023, which included Toyota Hilux bakkies.

Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D);

(GD6 and D4D); Toyota Hilux (GD6 and D4D);

(GD6 and D4D); Toyota Corolla Cross ;

; Toyota RAV 4 ;

; VW Polo (especially hatchbacks);

(especially hatchbacks); Nissan NP200 ; and

; and Ford Ranger (both double and single cabs).

