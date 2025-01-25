Don’t drink the water! High levels of E.coli still found in these parts of the Vaal River

When drunk straight from the rivers, the water can cause skin irritations, infections and intestinal disorders.

Escherichia coli (e.Coli) has been detected at several points in the Vaal Barrage Reserve.

According to Rand Water’s latest report, samples taken on Wednesday, 22 January, found high levels of the bacteria at its Zuikerbosch plant along the Suikerbosrantrivier, and near the Railway Bridge, Ascot Bridge, and Baddrift Bridge along the Vaal River.

E.Coli levels in the Kliprivier dropped substantially over the last week but were still extremely high, as was the levels along the Rietspruit River.

Decreases

While a drop in e.Coli levels was noted at almost all sample points, it doubled near the Ascot Bridge and nearly quadrupled along the Rietspruit River, from 29 090 to 111 990 counts per 100ml, over the last week.

The Rietspruit River also recorded a massive spike in Blue Green Algae which can also cause illness, infection and skin irritations.

Despite this all areas were low risk for the algae.

Vaal Dam level

As of Saturday, the Vaal Dam stood at 61.5% capacity, up from 56.7% a week earlier.

Current inflow was recorded at 113.9m3/s and outflow at 16.8m3/s.

There were predictions that recent rain and water from the overflow of the Grootdraai Dam could see the dam reach capacity by the end of the month, but water expert Carin Bosman cautioned against such forecasts.

“Nobody can predict whether the Vaal Dam will be full at the end of January. It depends on both the inflows, which in turn depends on the amount of rain that we receive and the run-off that reaches the river upstream from the Vaal Dam, and the levels of consumption,” she told The Citizen.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) added that “the current filling of Vaal Dam during the rainy season, is not unusual”.

It said the current inflow was marginally lower than what would have happened if the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel hadn’t been stopped until the end of March for continuous repair.

Inflow patterns will determine whether a Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting is required.

It is recommended that residents downstream of the dam be vigilant and stay updated on any changes to the dam’s operations.

Additional information by Enkosi Selane

