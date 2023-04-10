Thabo Bester: Dr Pashy denies receiving money from Dr Nandipha Magudumana

By Faizel Patel

The Dr Pashy Foundation has denied the organisation and its founder Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani received any funding from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the love interest of escaped convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

The foundation released a statement on Monday after The Citizen revealed that Dr. Nandipha knew Dr Ntshani, the name she assumed when she was arrested with Bester – in Tanzania.

No money from Dr Nandipha

Questions have been raised about the relationship between Magudumana and Ntshani, also known as Dr Pashy, who is an anaesthetist based in Pretoria.

The Pashy Foundation said in 2020, it hosted a women’s seminar, with Dr Nandipha as one of the guest speakers.

“This event was in line with the Organisation’s sole purpose of inspiring, empowering and uplifting women and children.

“Dr Pashy Foundation said it further entered into a PR Management Agreement with Vibes Africa Incorporation International, a company that is wholly owned by Dr Nandipha Magudumana.”

The foundation said itself and Dr Ntshani were not aware of the allegations that have been reported on, in the media.

“Neither the organisation or Dr Ntshani in her personal capacity have received funding from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, or indirectly from organisation affiliated with her.

“The organisation will continue in its efforts to improve the is of women and children in underprivileged communities. Dr Ntshani and the organisation hereby distances itself from any association with Dr Nandipha Magudumana, outside of what has been stated above,” the foundation said.

Stolen identity

The foundation added that it is seeking legal advice following reports that her identity was stolen by Dr Nandipha.

“We have learnt, with great concern of the potential stolen identity of our founder, Dr Ntshani by Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Dr Ntshani is seeking legal advice, and to the extent that these reports are true, the matter will be dealt with legally.

Arrest

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night with several passports – containing multiple identities – in their possession.

This was confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press briefing in Pretoria on Saturday where he shed more light on the couple’s dramatic arrest.

The duo were handcuffed alongside a Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto, who was “assisting” them.

Meanwhile, a South African delegation have departed for Tanzania on Monday to secure the repatriation of convict Bester, and his girlfriend, Dr. Nandipha.

Officials said that they didn’t have entry stamps in their passports, which meant that they were in the country illegally.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that Bester and Magudumana would likely be deported.

“He has already been charged, trialled, convicted and escaped from prison.”

Escape

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

However, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which originally declared him dead, confirmed that the charred body found in his cell was not that of Bester who was convicted in 2012.

Bester had in fact been alive and at large for the last nine months.

Police have since registered a case of murder, which is currently under investigation.

According to the autopsy report, the deceased had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, therefore, was already dead prior to the arson incident.

