Hlophe warns against leadership battles and factionalism at MK party anniversary rally

'Jostling for leadership positions is an unfortunate reality in any political organisation," the MK deputy president said.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deputy president John Hlophe during anniversary rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Elias Mbuwane

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s deputy president, John Hlophe, has cautioned party members against internal power struggles and factionalism that could undermine the movement.

The MK party marked its first anniversary with a celebration rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Sunday.

MK party stuns SA

The party was officially registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on 7 September 2023, although former president Jacob Zuma only publicly announced its formation on 16 December, just months before the general elections.

The MK party stunned many in the 2024 national and provincial elections, emerging as South Africa’s third-largest party after securing 14.58% of the vote.

ALSO READ: ‘We aren’t thinking about Zuma’s departure from MK party’ – Shivambu

This result earned the party 58 seats in Parliament.

However, the MK party has faced internal challenges, including resignations and dismissals, most notably that of party founder Jabulani Khumalo and other members on its election list.

Hlophe on MK party’s internal challenges

Delivering the keynote address on Sunday, Hlophe acknowledged the internal struggles within the MK party, saying no movement was immune to such challenges.

“UMkhonto weSizwe party is no exception to that. As a young and dynamic organisation, we are faced with the growing pains that accompany rapid expansion and the pursuit of revolutionary change.

“Among these challenges are the issues of jostling for positions and the emergence of parallel structures that threaten to undermine our unity. Jostling for leadership positions is an unfortunate reality in any political organisation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma’s MK party ‘needs new strategy’

Furthermore, Hlophe emphasised that ambition must not come at the cost of the MK party’s shared vision, reminding members of their broader mission.

“We must remind ourselves that leadership is not a privilege, but it is a responsibility.

“A duty to serve your nation, a duty to serve your people with humility, integrity and a commitment to our principles.”

Watch the rally below:

Hlophe warns against factionalism in MK party

The MK deputy president expressed concern over the rise of parallel structures driven by factionalism, warning of their damaging effect on party cohesion.

“Such structures weaken our ability to function as a united force and distract us from our mission.

“We must address these issues decisively with a firm hand and unwavering focus on the greater good.

ALSO READ: Zuma aims to unite black people and take over ANC and EFF

“Discipline, transparency and accountability will be the cornerstone of our efforts to overcome these internal challenges.”

He added that the MK party’s first anniversary should not just be seen as a milestone, but as a rallying call for decisive action.

“Our people are tired of empty promises and symbolic gestures. They demand action and rightly so.”

Criticism of the GNU

In his address, Hlophe also took aim at the government of national unity (GNU), criticising it as a betrayal of South Africa’s liberation struggle.

“It is a betrayal of the struggle for liberation, a sellout of the vision of those who sacrificed their lives to dismantle the colonial apartheid system. We have sold them out under the GNU of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Hlophe’s remarks come as the MK party seeks to strengthen its foothold in South Africa’s political arena, navigating internal divisions and external scrutiny.

With the 2026 local government elections on the horizon, the party is aiming to build momentum and expand its influence.

Since its inception, the MK party has attracted a broad array of political figures, bolstering its efforts to consolidate power.

Notable recruits include former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu, ex-EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, ANC veteran Willies Mchunu, former City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, and ex-ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi.

NOW READ: MK party refutes claims its ‘targeting’ ANC and EFF members for growth