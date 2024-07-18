Driver in Carletonville scholar transport tragedy granted R20k bail

Gert Laurence van Emmens, implicated in the fatal crash that claimed 12 young lives, was granted R20 000 in bail.

Families and relatives of the late Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig children’s memorial service for the 11 learners who lost their lives near Fochville was held at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville, 16 July 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The driver implicated in the horror crash outside Carletonville, where 11 primary school pupils died, has been granted R20 000 bail.

Gert Laurence van Emmens, 55, appeared at the Fochville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he faced charges of 12 counts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless or negligent driving, or alternatively, inconsiderate driving.

11 pupils died

Van Emmens’ case is in relation to the horrific crash on 10 July when he was driving a Ford Ranger motor vehicle on JB Marx Road in Fochville when he collided with a minibus taxi transporting school kids.

The collision caused the minibus to overturn and then catch fire.

The accident resulted in the deaths of Junior Mankofu, 13; Thato Hlalele, eight; Thandeka Mtyilibe, nine; Khothatso Sesing, nine; Tshiamo Makinta, nine; Hlompho Hlalele, 10; Olesego Khesa, 12; Katlego Morebudi, 12; Sihle Hlalele, 12; Reneilwe Hlalele, seven, from Rocklands Primary School; and Reabetswe Rabodiba, seven, from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig.

The driver of the minibus also died in the crash, while seven pupils needed medical attention in the hospital.

Granted R20 000 bail schedule one offence

The court granted van Emmens’ bail of R20 000 on schedule one offence, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), with conditions that the suspect should hand over his passport to the investigating officers and that he should not interfere directly or indirectly with witnesses.

The matter was postponed to 15 October 2024, for further investigations.

On Tuesday, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, paid tribute to the deceased pupils with other department officials at the memorial at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville.

Addressing mourners, Chiloane said that in times of deep sorrow and inexplicable loss, it can be difficult to make sense of a tragedy such as this.

‘So much to offer the world’

“The pain of their loss weighs heavily on our souls, and the emptiness they leave behind is profound,” Chiloane said.

“We often say that children are our future, and these children, they were no different… They were full of potential and had so much to offer the world.”