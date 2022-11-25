Premier Dube-Ncube urges police to prioritise Prince Mbongiseni Zulu murder

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on police to prioritise the investigation into the murder of Prince Muntukaphiwana Milton Mbongiseni Zulu, a member of the Zulu royal family.

Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was shot and killed on Thursday at Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal by unknown suspects.

Sowing division

Dube-Ncube said the murder of Prince Mbongiseni marks a string of tragic losses of life as he is the third member of the royals from the Osuthu Traditional Council to be killed.

“It is clear that those who are behind these acts of violence are set on planting the seeds of division and to coke more killings in the province. We call on the nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal not to allow angels of doom to drive a wedge between our fellow citizens and to allow the police to get to the bottom of the matter.”

Grieving loss

She said the province is grieving at the loss of Prince Mbongiseni

“Prince Mbongiseni was a warm and wonderful human being. He was a voice of reason and often demonstrated his maturity and sense of proportion when dealing with matters of the Royal Family.”

“We will miss his sense of humour and sense of cordiality gained from being part of the foundations of our democracy during his tenure with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and as a Member of Parliament and a Councilor until his passing last night,” Dube-Ncube.

Murders

Dube-Ncube said police must leave no stone unturned to bring the killers to book.

“We call on Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to prioritise these murders which should not be allowed to take root in our province. Working with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and other arms of government, we must work towards instilling a culture of peaceful resolution of disagreements and not to resort to violence as an option.”

The murder of Zulu royal Prince Mbongiseni comes days after Police Minister Bheki Cele named guns as the “weapon of choice” in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“More people are killed using guns in the province than anywhere else in the country,” Cele said.

Condolences

The government and people of KwaZulu-Natal have conveyed condolences to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and the Royal Family in their hour of pain and loss.

