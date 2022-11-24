Zulu prince close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini reportedly assassinated

Faizel Patel

A senior member of the Zulu royal family who is close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has reportedly been assassinated in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the prince was gunned down on Thursday evening.

According to Newzroom Afrika, the individual was a senior royal family member and the king’s confidant.

[BREAKING NEWS] AmaZulu prince killed: senior royal family member and king's confidant gunned down in KwaNongoma this evening.



[BREAKING NEWS] AmaZulu prince killed: senior royal family member and king's confidant gunned down in KwaNongoma this evening.

While details of the shooting remain unclear, there were several posts on Twitter about the killing.

“The member was a key royal figure among those who helped King Misuzulu to fully settle in the contested throne,” tweeted Sihle Mavuso.

UPDATE: The assassinated senior Zulu Prince close to King Misuzulu is Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana (MMM). He is the one wearing a red jacket and here he was part of Moses Mabhida stadium in loco inspection ahead of the King's coronation. He is former IFP MP. @IOL pic.twitter.com/Ni6fN4hd05— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) November 24, 2022

Coronation

The incident comes after Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation last month.

The coronation was the King’s official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa that signified his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of the AmaZulu.

The monarch was given his certificate of recognition by Ramaphosa, in front of thousands of his subjects at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

King’s confidant killed

This is the second incident in which someone close to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was reportedly killed.

In September, a senior member of the Usuthu Traditional Council, and close confidant of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, was also allegedly assassinated.

Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma.

He was described as a “pillar” that shaped many communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson for the Speaker of the legislature, Nomusa Phungula at the time paid tribute to Khumalo.

“Dr Khumalo would be remembered for his role in managing the Zulu royal family affairs and as a historian, a culturalist and a very influential member of Indonsa Yesizwe think tank.”

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said he was heartbroken by this act of barbarism.

“What is painful now is the killing of my headman, Dr Khumalo. Let me say this, my Zulu people: my heart is bleeding that this happened.

“We pray to God that those who did this are found. I swear to God, they will be found. We are hot on their heels, (and) we will find them,” he said.

