Dudu Myeni corruption case postponed to November due to health scare

The former SAA chairperson is facing corruption and fraud charges relating to payments and expenditure between May 2024 and March 2015

Corruption accused Dudu Myeni and Trevor Mathenjwa will wait until November to appear in the Johannesburg High Court again.

The former SAA chairperson and her alleged accomplice are facing fraud charges relating to Myeni’s expenditure between May 2014 and March 2015.

Totalling roughly R300 000, the Bosasa-linked amounts include upgrades made on her Richards Bay home, as well as hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and her entourage.

Myeni was not at her 23 May court date as the court heard she was in Richards Bay undergoing chemotherapy and that the docket has not been moved to Gauteng yet, News24 reports.

The charges were initially filed in the KZN coastal town but the state requested the case be moved to Gauteng to accommodate the bulk of the witnesses.

The two are currently out on R10 000 bail, and they are expected to be back in court when the matter resumes in November, pending Myeni’s fitness to attend trial.

NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed the matter was postponed to 21 November for Myeni to recover from her ongoing health dilemma.

Dudu Myeni pleads guilty

Myeni previously pled guilty to charges of defeating the administration of justice with alternative counts of contravention of the Commission Act.

The charge was concerning her disclosing the identity of a protected witness during her testimony at the State Capture Commission in November 2020.

Myeni was sentenced to two suspended five-year prison terms but opted to pay a R120 000 fine instead after entering into a plea bargain with the state.

Desmond Nair in court

Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appeared in in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court this week.

During the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in 2019, a Bosasa employee submitted evidence regarding ‘special projects’ at Bosasa.

Implicated were Nair, Trevor Mathenjwa and late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, among others.