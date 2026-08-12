Snow falls in Johannesburg as Gauteng freezes under rare cut‑off low

A rare cut off low weather system brought icy rain, bitter cold and flurries of snow to Johannesburg in Gauteng.

Persistent rain, light snowfall, howling winds, and bitterly cold weather gripped parts of Gauteng, the provincial weather bureau warning that the adverse weather conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week.

A rare cut‑off low weather system brought icy rain, bitter cold and flurries of snow to Johannesburg in Gauteng and parts of South Africa this week.

Warning

A rare cut-off low, which is a section of cold, low-pressure air that broke away from the main weather system, became stationary and positioned over the interior.

Gauteng Weather has warned that the cold snap is “intensifying.”

According to the forecaster, the mercury in Johannesburg will remain frozen in single digits at 1°C, gradually warming up to a maximum of 18°C on Friday.

Pretoria is slightly warmer at 3°C, reaching a high of 20°C on Friday.

Cold front

Climatologist at Wits University’s School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies Professor Jennifer Fitchett says the system developed from a cold front that moved across the Cape and South Coast.

Fitchett said snow in Johannesburg is uncommon but not unusual.

“The city’s high altitude means temperatures can occasionally become cold enough for snow when the right weather system is present.”

JMPD warning

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned all road users across the City of Johannesburg that ongoing overcast weather and persistent showers have left road surfaces damp, slick, and hazardous.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said wet roads significantly reduce tyre grip, increase stopping distances, and elevate the risk of skidding or hydroplaning.

“JMPD officers are deployed along major arterial routes and freeways to manage traffic flow, but motorists are strongly urged to exercise extra caution, patience, and vigilance behind the wheel.”

Essential Wet-Weather Driving Guidelines:

Slow Down: Drive well below the posted limit to maintain traction on slippery asphalt.

Increase Following Distance: Keep a gap of 3-4 seconds behind the vehicle ahead to allow safe braking room.

Switch On Low Beams: Drive with dipped headlights on for visibility (do not use hazard lights while moving).

Drive Smoothly: Avoid harsh braking, sudden acceleration, or sharp steering movements.

Avoid Standing Water: Never drive through deep puddles or flooded low-lying bridges.

Stay Alert for Pedestrians: Pedestrians are urged to use marked crossings, as reduced visibility makes them harder to see.

Fihla said safety is a shared responsibility.

“We appeal to every motorist to take extra personal care, slow down, leave earlier for your destination, and stay safe on the roads today,” Fihla said.