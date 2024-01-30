News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

30 Jan 2024

08:17 am

Durban family injured after car plunges into sinkhole

The vehicle plunged nose first into the sinkhole.

Durban family injured after car plunges into sinkhole

The incident occurred around 7am in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: ALS Paramedics

A sinkhole in the west of Durban has left a family of four injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred around 7am at the corner of Main and Ridley Park Rd in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

“ALS Paramedics responded to a fourth incident in a sinkhole at the corner of Main Road. On arrival, paramedics found that local touring operators has rescued a family of four out of the water after the vehicle had submerged nose first into the sinkhole.

“Paramedics assessed and found that four occupants, two adults and two children minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash and water inhalation. ALS Paramedics treated them on scene before transporting them to hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Warning

Jamieson said other officials were on scene.

“At this stage, the incident is being attended to by Metro Police and Saps. I would like to urge all motorists to avoid this intersection at all costs as this is the fourth incident this morning alone regarding this sink hole.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Protestors block Golden Highway over lack of sinkhole repairs

Read more on these topics

durban KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) paramedic sinkhole

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Smoke break on N1 highway turns to fight for life
News July unrest: SAHRC finds no link between Zuma’s imprisonment and 2021 riots
Local News Dispute brings Liezel de Jager murder trial to a halt
South Africa WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel
Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe