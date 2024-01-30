Durban family injured after car plunges into sinkhole

The vehicle plunged nose first into the sinkhole.

A sinkhole in the west of Durban has left a family of four injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred around 7am at the corner of Main and Ridley Park Rd in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

“ALS Paramedics responded to a fourth incident in a sinkhole at the corner of Main Road. On arrival, paramedics found that local touring operators has rescued a family of four out of the water after the vehicle had submerged nose first into the sinkhole.

“Paramedics assessed and found that four occupants, two adults and two children minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash and water inhalation. ALS Paramedics treated them on scene before transporting them to hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Warning

Jamieson said other officials were on scene.

“At this stage, the incident is being attended to by Metro Police and Saps. I would like to urge all motorists to avoid this intersection at all costs as this is the fourth incident this morning alone regarding this sink hole.”

