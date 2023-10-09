WATCH: Protestors block Golden Highway over lack of sinkhole repairs

The JMPD has urged motorists to use alternative routes and "urge the public to refrain from visiting the site because it may be dangerous".

A protest over lack of road repairs by residents in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, has forced the closure of the Golden Highway.

The road passes through the Olifantsvlei Cemetery into Lenasia, Zakariyya Park Lehae and Vlakfontein among other areas.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the residents blocked the Golden Highway over lack of service delivery.

Alternative routes

“The Golden Highway in Olifantsvlei is barricaded off to traffic between Cavendish Street and R554 Nirvana Drive. This is following a closure by residents who are protesting over the lack service delivery of fixing the roadway after a sinkhole developed.

Fihla has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

The Golden Highway remains closed off awaiting a meeting between residents, the councillor and relevant stakeholders such as the Gauteng Department of Road and Transport tomorrow.

“Motorists are urged to avoid that stretch of the roadway and to use the N12, Klipspruit Valley Road and R554 through Lenasia as alternative routes,” Fihla advised.

Boksburg sinkhole

Meanwhile, the Ekurhuleni metro urged residents and motorists to stay away from a sinkhole at the intersection of Main Reef and Pretoria roads in Boksburg because they cannot guarantee the stability of the road surface, the Boksburg Advertiser reported.

Metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the extent of the damage is not yet known, but investigations were underway.

“We appeal to motorists to use alternative routes and .”

According to Ward 32 councillor, Marius de Vos, the sinkhole seems to be rapidly expanding, probably because of the recent rains.

“I cannot say when the repairs to the sinkhole will be done, but I called the MMC for City Planning early on Friday to inform her about the sinkhole. She told me her team went to assess the situation and determine what needs to be done,” said De Vos.

