Durban University of Technology student falls to his death

The grim incident, which occurred on Tuesday and was captured on video, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) says it is deeply saddened by the death of one of its students at the Steve Biko Campus in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The grim incident, which occurred on Tuesday and was captured on video, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Suicide?

In the video, the student can be seen holding onto the railing of what appeared to be the tenth floor of the university building.

The footage then cuts to him lying on the ground.

ALSO READ: Roodepoort school principal stabbed as MEC condemns violence

“DUT is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students in Durban. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and classmates. Counselling support has been made available,” the university said.

Tragic

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela said he is saddened by the incident.

Manamela’s spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, said the minister has requested a detailed report from the university on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

“The matter is also under investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps), and the minister will allow the investigative process to proceed. Once the full report is received, the minister will issue a more comprehensive statement.”

Support

Seedat said the university will be provided with support.

“In the interim, the minister has directed Higher Health, the agency responsible for health and wellness across the post-school education and training sector, to provide urgent psychosocial support to witnesses, fellow students, staff, and all those affected by this incident.

“The mental health and well-being of the DUT community remain an immediate priority,” Seedat said.

Condolences

Seedat added that Manamela extended his “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fellow students of the deceased.”

“The minister also appeals for sensitivity and respect, strongly urging all members of the public to refrain from sharing or circulating videos of this traumatic incident.”

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Education MEC warns gangsterism, drugs a concern in schools