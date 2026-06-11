1500 affected as DHET phases out legacy qualifications

The department said replacement occupational qualifications have already been developed and are being implemented.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has confirmed that South Africa is moving ahead with the phased withdrawal of pre-2009 qualifications as part of a major overhaul of the country’s post-school education and training system.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela stated that the transition to occupational qualifications was intended to create a skills system that better reflects workplace requirements, technological advancements, and the needs of the economy.

The announcement comes as the government prepares to publish a Government Gazette on Monday, 15 June, detailing transitional arrangements for affected qualifications.

Manamela stressed that qualifications already obtained by students would remain valid.

“Let me state from the outset that this transition is not about invalidating qualifications that people have worked hard to achieve, nor is it about diminishing the value of learning that has already taken place,” he said.

“Every qualification that has already been awarded remains valid, recognised and recorded on the National Learners’ Records Database.”

Shift away from legacy qualifications

The minister said the transition forms part of the implementation of the Directive on Transitional Arrangements for Pre-2009 Qualifications, which was published in June 2024 under the National Qualifications Framework Act.

According to Manamela, the reform aims to ensure an orderly transition to a modern qualifications framework, enhance alignment between training and labour market needs, and expedite the rollout of occupational qualifications.

He argued that many legacy qualifications placed too much emphasis on classroom learning.

“The legacy qualifications, as they are called, have contributed meaningfully to workforce development and economic participation over many years. However, these qualifications have favoured the classroom over the workshop.”

“What we are introducing are qualifications that guarantee practical experience and workplace placement. It is about modernising the system to make the Skills Revolution a reality.”

Nearly 1 500 qualifications affected

The department revealed that 1 475 pre-2009 qualifications had already reached their registration end date when the directive was introduced.

Following consultations with stakeholders, 630 qualifications received enrolment extensions, while the remainder were deregistered because they either had no enrolled students or had already been replaced by occupational qualifications.

At the same time, the government has registered 948 occupational qualifications and part-qualifications on the National Qualifications Framework.

Rather than granting blanket extensions, Manamela said the government assessed qualifications individually.

Under the new approach, some pre-2009 qualifications and NATED programmes will receive targeted extensions ranging from six months to 24 months, depending on factors such as learner impact, industry readiness and the availability of replacement qualifications.

“The evidence demonstrates that a differentiated approach is necessary,” he said.

Relief for NATED students

The minister sought to reassure students enrolled in NATED Report 190-1 programmes, including N4 to N6 qualifications, that their studies remain recognised.

“Students currently enrolled in N4 to N6 programmes should therefore continue with their studies as planned and should not be concerned that their qualifications will lose recognition.”

The department said replacement occupational qualifications have already been developed and are being implemented.

Manamela also addressed concerns around workplace-based learning, which many NATED students require to obtain National N Diplomas.

He said the department had completed a verification process for students requiring workplace experience and was finalising funding arrangements for stipends through partnerships with industry and government departments.

According to the minister, the department currently facilitates the placement of about 21 000 TVET college students in workplaces annually through support from Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas).

Gazette to provide clarity

The government said a full list of qualifications receiving extensions, the duration of those extensions, teach-out arrangements and replacement qualifications will be published on the South African Qualifications Authority website once the gazette is released.

To oversee the transition, the government has established a Technical Task Team tasked with resolving implementation bottlenecks, monitoring progress and coordinating stakeholders.

“South Africa is moving towards a modern, high-quality occupational qualifications system that responds to the needs of industry, strengthens the competitiveness of our economy and expands opportunities for all,” Manamela said.

“This transition is the beginning of a stronger, more responsive and future-ready skills development system that will serve generations of South Africans to come.”