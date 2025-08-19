Roodepoort school principal stabbed as MEC condemns violence

The GDE has engaged Saps in Roodepoort to support both schools and to conduct unannounced search-and-seizure operations

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane condemned violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort after the principal of Hoërskool Roodepoort was stabbed while trying to defuse tensions.

Principal injured during attack

The incident occurred on Monday, 18 August, when a group of West Ridge pupils allegedly went to Hoërskool Roodepoort to retaliate after an earlier altercation between the schools on Friday, 15 August, which circulated on social media.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said the group attacked pupils and pelted vehicles with stones.

In the commotion, the principal of Hoërskool Roodepoort was stabbed in the hand while attempting to calm the situation.

She was rushed to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The department confirmed that three Hoërskool Roodepoort pupils sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical care.

Police and support teams deployed

Six Grade 12 boy pupils from West Ridge High School have been identified as instigators and were served with suspension letters on Tuesday, 19 August.

They have been suspended from school for seven days, pending their appearance before a disciplinary committee.

“Further suspensions may be effected as the verification of evidence continues,” the GDE said.

To enhance safety, the GDE has engaged the South African Police Service in Roodepoort to support both schools and to conduct unannounced search-and-seizure operations.

The department has also dispatched its psychosocial support team and employee wellness unit to provide counselling and assistance to affected pupils and staff.

MEC Chiloane condemns violence

Chiloane said he was disturbed by the violence and the injury to the principal.

“It is completely unacceptable that such violence has spilled into our schools, where the safety of both pupils and teachers has now been compromised,” he said.

“It is even more disturbing that a principal, in her efforts to protect pupils, was harmed in the process. We will not allow violence and intimidation to take root in our schools. Law enforcement must ensure that perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions. Our schools must remain centres of safety, learnin, and growth, not battlegrounds.”

