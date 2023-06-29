Durban weather: Four dead and one missing in tornado aftermath

By Cheryl Kahla

In the wake of a devastating tornado and extreme Durban weather, the death toll has sadly increased to four, while one person is unaccounted for.

This week’s harsh weather, with its torrential rain and localised flooding, has dealt a severe blow to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Durban weather

The menacing tornado on Tuesday wrought significant damage to the infrastructure and homes in Inanda.

Houses were left bare as roofs were torn away, a testament to the devastating power of this extreme weather event.

Be ‘disaster wise’

On Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs urged residents to “be disaster wise” by staying indoors during periods of heavy rainfall” and adhering to the rules of the road.

“If you’re on the road and visibility is too poor or the road is too slippery or flooded, rather pull over and switch on your car’s hazards until visibility improves”.

It is also advised to keep emergency lights, cellphones, inverters and power banks charged, and ensure you have enough batteries and torches.

Other tips shared by the department include:

Always keep medicine and special foods for babies, children and elders.

Keep yourself well informed about flood safety tips from government and local authorities.

Scan and keep all your documents in digital form as backup and ensure you safeguard all your physical documents in water-proof pouches or containers.

Affected areas

KZN Cogta identified several regions that bore the brunt of the intense rains and potent winds.

The Ugu District, Umzumbe, Umdoni, and Umuziwabantu were the most severely hit, and other regions battered by the storms include:

Phoenix,

Folweni,

Inanda,

Ntuzuma,

KwaMashu,

Pinetown,

The northern part of Durban.

Cato Crest floods

On Wednesday, The Citizen reported that six people were injured when multiple informal dwellings were swept away amidst flooding in Cato Crest.

Commenting on the weather-induced chaos, KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie revealed that the deluge caused havoc in numerous localities.

At the time, McKenzie confirmed that person sustained fatal injuries while the six injured individuals were treated at the scene.

READ: Gift of the Givers ready to assist after tornado hits Durban