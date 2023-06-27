WATCH: Two injured after tornado hits parts of Durban

By Faizel Patel

Two people have suffered minor injuries after a tornado hit parts of Inanda Valley in KwaZulu-Natal, causing extensive damage to homes and other buildings.

It is understood the twister caused damages to homes on Tuesday when it swept over parts of the area.

Damages

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie told The Citizen areas north of Durban in Inanda and Idube were affected by the tornado.

“There was a tornado that struck Inanda North of Durban. There has been extensive damage to infrastructure and housing in the area with many houses being affected with roofs being blown off, wall being blown down.”

Injuries

McKenzie said paramedics treated two patients in the area for minor injuries and took them to hospital.

“They were in a container which overturned due to the wind during the incident. There is quite extensive infrastructure damage to power cables in the area as well,” McKenzie said.

Concerns

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed deep concern for the lives of the people in Inanda.

“The consistency of natural disasters in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, from floods to tornadoes, ought to have been an instructive lesson to all those tasked with disaster management to pre-empt these events, and timeously evacuate our people.

“The disasters maybe natural, but the ability to predict them and enforce the necessary measures to prevent injury and the loss of life lies squarely at the doorstep of those in government,” the red berets said

Relief

The EFF has called for immediate relief measures to be undertaken in the area by the KZN government, through the provision of decent housing and assistance with relocation, food stuffs and emergency services.

Earthquake

Earlier this month, South Africans were awoken by a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake which was felt across large parts of Gauteng.

The earthquake hit the Gauteng province at approximately 2:38am early on Sunday morning.

