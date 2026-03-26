Eastern Cape denies Botha Sigcau building in Mthatha neglected

Large parts of the structure were ravaged, raising concerns about the loss of critical land records and historical documents.

Eastern Cape MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure and Human Settlements, Siphokazi Lusithi, denied claims by the DA that a fire at the historic eleven-storey Botha Sigcau Building in Mthatha was a result of neglect.

The historic eleven-storey building, which was once the government’s headquarters, was gutted by a massive blaze shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Fire

Large parts of the structure were ravaged, raising concerns about the loss of critical land records and historical documents.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the inferno and the cost of damage to the building.

Neglect

On Wednesday, DA Shadow MEC for Public Works Dr Malcolm Figg said the destruction of the Botha Sigcawu Building raised urgent questions about the condition of public buildings in the Eastern Cape and the provincial government’s s ability to protect the people who work in them.

“What is extremely worrying is that this building, and several others, had been flagged by the Department of Public Works as unfit for human habitation, yet the Department failed to act.

“The Democratic Alliance believes this tragedy could have been avoided had the Department simply done its job, and will call for a full investigation to ensure those responsible are held to account,” Figg said.

No budget

Figg said Lusithi cannot claim her department was unaware of the risks. But the MEC said a conditional assessment was conducted in the building and that the department has spent over R107 million on refurbishing it.

“We can’t be responsible for what the DA says, but… this is a 50-year-old building. That R107 million was done in consecutive years because we don’t have a budget to complete what is required for the building in one financial year,” Lusithi said.

“So, it was done in a phased-in approach, and that’s why even now there is work that was being done. It’s simply not true that the government has not taken into account the nature or the condition of the building.”

Cause of the fire

Lusithi said technical teams are expected to start their probe into the cause of the fire on Friday, adding that work will begin only once the building is declared safe.

The Eastern Cape Government said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will work with relevant stakeholders to assess the extent of the damage.

Some of the organs of the state that occupy the building include the Health (district offices), Social Development, Sports and Recreation, Sassa, Police VIP Protection Services, Department of Education and the Registrar of the Deeds Office.