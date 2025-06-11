Where are the kids? Eastern Cape scholar transport recovered but children still missing [VIDEO]

Rescue teams searched for the vehicle carrying school children on Tuesday night. However, when the taxi was recovered, no children were found.

A minibus taxi carrying school children, which was swept away by floods in the Eastern Cape, has been found.

The Citizen understands that the vehicle was found on Wednesday morning after floodwaters receded, but eleven children are still missing.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the exact number of pupils on board could not be confirmed as students are writing exams and attending school according to varying timetables.

“So far, eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing at least three students clinging to trees and calling for help. The three have since been rescued.

This is a developing story

