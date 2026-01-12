Questions raised about suspicious Eastern and Western Cape wildfires

Some residents of St Francis Bay blamed Eskom and cable theft for all three flare ups in the area.

Allegations of arson with nefarious motives and poor maintenance by Eskom have sparked fears that more electricity-related fires could ignite, or that arson may be emerging as a new form of domestic terrorism with criminal intent.

Reports and commentary have been circulating on social and other media following the devastating blazes in the Eastern and Western Cape.

This, while the fires continue to force evacuations and severely damage property, fauna and flora.

Cable theft blamed for Eastern and Western Cape wildfires

Some residents of St Francis Bay blamed Eskom and cable theft for all three flare ups in the area.

Locals who spoke to The Citizen said that “Eskom powerlines have been a disaster waiting to happen.

They said that despite various requests to the utility to trim foliage or to maintain power lines, short circuits continue to plague the area’s grid.

One resident suggested that almost 60% of fires in recent history were caused by poor Eskom maintenance.

These and questions about the son have been raised about the wildfires stretching from Swellendam through to parts of the Eastern Cape.

Despite the hot and dry conditions at present, Clive Maher of SCP Security and Fire said: “Based on the frequency, timing and nature of these incidents, the likelihood of these fires being caused purely by natural phenomena is extremely low.”

He said there was “a concerning undercurrent suggesting that many of these fires may be intentionally set”, although he cautioned that it would be premature to speculate on motive.

Maher said municipalities needed to ensure that fire services were “fully resourced, properly trained and operationally ready”, and warned that water supply was critical during fire emergencies.

Challenges in investigating arson cases

Private investigator and Eastern Cape resident Brad Nathan said while drought, heat and wind explained much of the current fires, criminal or neglectful ignition could not be dismissed.

Security and explosives mitigation specialist Jimmy Roodt said law enforcement also needed to be on alert for delayed-ignition devices used specifically to start veld fires.

A social media and WhatsApp voice note, and images purportedly showing how the wildfires were started, garnered thousands of views over the weekend.

Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations said arson investigations, especially with the current blazes, are complex.

He said the social media posts were dangerous.

“The biggest concern around arson is copycats.”

He warned against drawing conclusions before official investigations were complete.

“We must always be wary of potential arson but be equally responsible enough not to jump to conclusions,” he said.

Communities fight blazes

Ekurhuleni ward councillor Simon Lapping said cable theft could also be playing a role in fire outbreaks.

“Cable thieves dump harvested cables in the veld, usually close to where the cables were stolen, and return later to strip the insulation from the copper,” Lapping said.

“This is done by burning the stolen cables to expose the metal, and I have come across several fires that have been ignited because of this.”

Residents of St Francis Bay said it was also a regular occurrence in their area.

Municipalities have continued to issue evacuation warnings in several areas, with residents urged to remain on standby, although no homes are currently under immediate threat.

Liezl Clause, spokesperson for the Disaster Volunteer Group, said community participation in battling the blazes was exceptional.

“Each time disaster strikes, we’re in awe of this incredible community and how they come together in crisis,” she said.

