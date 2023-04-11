EFF calls for arrest of Dalai Lama after ‘suck my tongue’ incident

By Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on Indian authorities to arrest and prosecute Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, for child abuse.

This comes after a video of the spiritual leader asking a boy to ‘suck’ his tongue triggered backlash on social media.

‘Suck my tongue’

In the video, which has since gone viral, the 87-year-old Dalai Lama can be seen planting a kiss on the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

The video is from an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala city in northern India, on February 28.

Apology

The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised for his behaviour.

“His holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” said a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.

“His holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” it added. “He regrets the incident.”

Lame apology

But the EFF, led by Julius Malema, said the “lame apology” must be rejected with condemnation.

“Child abuse cannot be apologised away. It is also telling that the apology was issued almost a month after the deplorable incident and only after mounting pressure from activists against child abuse.

“This supposed apology failed to state that his acts were grossly abusive. Religious leaders are expected to be protectors, not abusers of the most vulnerable in society,” the red berets’ Leigh Ann Mathys said.

Child abuse

The EFF said child abuse cannot be tolerated.

“Children are not safe in their homes, schools, public spaces and with religious leaders. The law must not be spared on any religious leader who indulges in abusive acts. The Indian authorities must send a stern warning to all those who dare to harm children that they will be prosecuted harshly regardless of their status,” the EFF said.

