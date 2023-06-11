EFF calls on Gauteng govt. to assist communities impacted by earthquake

By Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has called on the provincial government and municipalities in areas hit by the earthquake to provide immediate intervention and relief to the communities.

South Africans were awoken to a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake which was felt across large parts of Gauteng.

Earthquake

The earthquake hit the Gauteng province at approximately 2:38am early on Sunday morning causing homes and buildings to shake.

The National Council for Geoscience said Sunday morning’s tremor in Gauteng measured a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM), in the East Rand of Johannesburg,” it said.

Impact

The EFF said it has taken note of the earthquake and impact it may have in various areas.

“While there is no reported casualty, the damage caused is devastating, especially for the already socially and economically struggling and destitute people of Gauteng.

“While the EFF recognizes that such natural disasters cannot be controlled and at times even predicted, the government must always have standing institutions to quickly intervene to mitigate damages and avoid loss of life,” the red berets said

Disaster management plan

The EFF said the Covid-19 pandemic has “proven that the South African Disaster Management plan and infrastructure are incapable of adequately responding to these instances.”

“The occurrence of such events should serve to emphasize the need for the government to invest in science, technology and research in seismology and other disciplines in order to detect these disasters before they take occur, and evacuate residents for safety where necessary.”

“They also serve to stress the need for the Gauteng government to take serious the urgency to capacitate the Emergency Medical Services such that disaster-like incidents do not lead to casualties as it has been the case before,” the EFF said.

