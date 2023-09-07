EFF in KZN awards councillor R50k for ‘leading by example’

But the money is not for Nonhlanhla Makhanya's personal spending but to invest in a developmental project of her choosing.

Economic Freedom Fighters in KZN was awarded the money for being the councillor of the month for September. Picture: AFP

If public representatives in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are not being recalled from their positions for failing to arrange buses, they are being awarded cash for “leading by example”.

Case in point? The red beret in KwaZulu-Natal announced it was awarding councillor Nonhlanhla Fortunate Makhanya from Ward 4 in Bhamshela Township, Ndwedwe, with R50 000.

The party said Makhanya was awarded the money for being the councillor of the month for September.

Her remarkable dedication and commitment to serving the community shine brightly, it said.

“Councillor Makhanya demonstrated her compassion by generously donating food parcels to the grieving family of an elderly woman who tragically lost her life while on her way to collect water.

“In addition to the food parcels, she extended her support by providing essential groceries and even arranged for a tent to be hired for the family, exemplifying her dedication to helping those in need during challenging times,” said the EFF in the province.

R50 000 for investment

According to the party, the R50 000 is not for Makhanya’s personal spending but to invest in a developmental project of her choosing.

The EFF said Makhanya’s exemplary dedication to uplifting the lives of her community and her devotion to social justice are qualities that resonate with the party’s mission to promote economic freedom and equality for all.

“In saluting her outstanding contributions to our community, we will be awarding Councillor Makhanya R50 000 to invest in a developmental project of her choosing, and look forward to continued progress under her leadership.”

Assisting people with applying for IDs

The EFF said Makhanya also assisted 48 people with applying for their IDs.

“During the month of August, Makhanya exhibited her commitment to inclusivity by donating a total of eight wheelchairs to disabled individuals residing in Ndwedwe areas, specifically in ward 4, 5, and 8. This act of generosity has undoubtedly improved the mobility and quality of life for these community members.

“In a commendable effort to empower her constituents, Makhanya also tirelessly assisted 48 people in their ID application processes. This initiative is pivotal in ensuring that our people have unhindered access to essential social services and the fundamental right to participate in our democratic processes, including the right to vote,” said the party.