Top 10 stories of the day: EFF’s NPA | Mbeki speaks at SACP congress | Rain showers loom over SA

In today’s news update, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will no longer entertain questions on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, while former president Thabo Mbeki delivered a keynote address at the South African Party (SACP) congress.

Furthermore, South Africans can expect a hot summer with below-normal rainfall in some regions.

News Today: 14 December 2024

‘We are done talking about Ndlozi,’ agitated Malema tells reporters at NPA

Former EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Gallo Images / Felix Dlangamandla

EFF president Julius Malema has issued an instruction to the party’s senior leaders to stop speaking about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in public.

Malema spoke at a media briefing on Saturday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

Continue reading here

Mbeki to the fore as SACP snubs Ramaphosa at party congress

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former president Thabo Mbeki moved to the forefront as President Cyril Ramaphosa got boycotted by the SACP, which supported him to become the ANC and the country’s president.

Also, the SACP 5th special national congress sitting in Boksburg for the last four days, accepted the decision to contest the 2026 local government elections fully and to field its own candidates in all areas.

Continue reading here

Heatwave to end as rain showers loom over SA

Picture: iStock

The Vaal Dam level is presently at 26% and water will be released from Sterkfontein Dam when the level reaches 18%, department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa says.

This is as per the operational rule.

“The climatic conditions persist and the recent rainfall fall made no significant difference to the level,” she added.

Continue reading here

Home Affairs to deport 19 illegal miners following sentencing

Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 19 illegal miners to 24 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition that they do not engage in illegal mining during this period.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the convicts comprise 14 Basotho, four Mozambicans, and one Zimbabwean, aged between 20 and 40.

Continue reading here

Driver crashes into six trucks and five other vehicles on N3 in Durban

Picture: iStock

One person has died and several others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban Bound, on Friday evening.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Transport, a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with six trucks and five light motor vehicles.

Continue reading here

