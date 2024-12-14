South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Molefe Seeletsa

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

7 minute read

14 Dec 2024

08:00 pm

Top 10 stories of the day: EFF’s NPA | Mbeki speaks at SACP congress | Rain showers loom over SA

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Daily news update Mbeki SACP congress

Picture: iStock / The Citizen

In today’s news update, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will no longer entertain questions on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, while former president Thabo Mbeki delivered a keynote address at the South African Party (SACP) congress.

Furthermore, South Africans can expect a hot summer with below-normal rainfall in some regions.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 14 December 2024

‘We are done talking about Ndlozi,’ agitated Malema tells reporters at NPA

EFF-Ndlozi-Malema
Former EFF spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Gallo Images / Felix Dlangamandla

EFF president Julius Malema has issued an instruction to the party’s senior leaders to stop speaking about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in public.

Malema spoke at a media briefing on Saturday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where the party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

Continue reading here

Mbeki to the fore as SACP snubs Ramaphosa at party congress

SACP President Cyril Ramaphosa ANC
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former president Thabo Mbeki moved to the forefront as President Cyril Ramaphosa got boycotted by the SACP, which supported him to become the ANC and the country’s president.

Also, the SACP 5th special national congress sitting in Boksburg for the last four days, accepted the decision to contest the 2026 local government elections fully and to field its own candidates in all areas.

Continue reading here

Heatwave to end as rain showers loom over SA

Cold and rainy weather
Picture: iStock

The Vaal Dam level is presently at 26% and water will be released from Sterkfontein Dam when the level reaches 18%, department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa says.

This is as per the operational rule.

“The climatic conditions persist and the recent rainfall fall made no significant difference to the level,” she added.

Continue reading here

Home Affairs to deport 19 illegal miners following sentencing

Home Affairs to deport 19 illegal miners after sentencing
Community members are searched by police officers before entering the mineshaft to negotiate with illegal miners in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 19 illegal miners to 24 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition that they do not engage in illegal mining during this period.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the convicts comprise 14 Basotho, four Mozambicans, and one Zimbabwean, aged between 20 and 40.

Continue reading here

Driver crashes into six trucks and five other vehicles on N3 in Durban

Free State KZN road accidents
Picture: iStock

One person has died and several others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash just before the Marianhill Toll Plaza on the N3, Durban Bound, on Friday evening.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Transport, a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with six trucks and five light motor vehicles.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Not enough water tankers’ | 618 children die from malnutrition | 7 patriotic moments in 2024

Read more on these topics

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema South African Communist Party (SACP) Thabo Mbeki Top 10 stories of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Louis Liebenberg and Tariomix: A diamond in a rough liquidation process?
Motoring WATCH: How to be a better-skilled driver this festive season
Opinion 2025: A turbulent year awaits SA amid global shifts
Politics SACP’s ‘hypocrisy’ slammed for backing Zuma and losing its socialist roots
Politics EFF members call on Malema to protect the red berets from MK party

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES