EFF calls for ‘racist’ Curro teacher to be axed over ‘monkey’ remark

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has called for Curro Academy Protea Glen Primary School’s executive head to be criminally charged with hate speech after she allegedly called a fellow black female teacher a monkey.

Nonkululeko Gwatyu alleged Shanette Tiquin called her a monkey on the school’s premises in Soweto on June 3. The 29-year-old Gwatyu reportedly filed a formal complaint against Tiquin.

Alleged racism

The EFF said it was infuriated by the “racist actions of Tiquin”.

“The EFF calls for the removal of the racist Mrs. Tiquin as executive head of the school … with immediate effect.

“We further call on the South African Human Rights [Commission] to pay specific attention to cases of racism leveled against Curro Holdings as these incidents are not isolated. Racism must be criminalised and perpetrators who seek to humiliate and insult the dignity of black people be made to pay the harshest penalty,” the party said.

Investigations

Curro Holdings responded to the claims, saying it abhors racism in all its forms.

“Curro Holdings is aware of an incident at Curro Academy Protea Glen that involves allegations by a teacher that she was spoken to in a derogatory and discriminatory manner by a senior member of staff during a recent incident at the school.

“Curro Holdings has taken these allegations very seriously. An investigation is underway. However, the details surrounding this case are complex. An external mediator has been appointed to assist,” Curro said.

Precautions

The school said it had also taken precautionary measures following the incident.

“While we have arranged extra security at the school for the safety of all staff, teachers and learners, we most urgently ask for the matter to be resolved in peace and with due process of fairness, without violence or the threat of violence of any kind. We are dealing with human beings and children,” Curro said.

