WATCH: Crawford teacher suspended after using k-word during lesson

By Gareth Cotterell

A substitute teacher at Crawford International Pretoria College has been dismissed after she was filmed writing the k-word on the board during a lesson.

The teacher was allegedly trying to explain to Grade 8 pupils that they should not be affected by the k-word because they were not alive during apartheid.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch: Crawford teacher writes racist phrases on board

In a statement on Wednesday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he supports the dismissal of the substitute teacher.

The Gauteng Department of Education‘s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said Chiloane visited the Crawford school on Wednesday to get “details surrounding the incident”.

“Reports state that the incident occurred on Monday, 24 July 2023, during an English class. The video footage taken by learners in class showed the [teacher] writing racism remarks on a whiteboard. The footage surfaced on social media later that afternoon and the 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed by the school that same evening,” said Mabona.

Pupils told not to be hurt by k-word

According to Mabona, the teacher was giving a lesson on provocative language.

“… she allegedly told learners that they must not be hurt when the ‘k-word’ is used on them because they were not affected by apartheid.

“Her actions are vehemently unacceptable and have undeniable racist undertones which will not be tolerated in any aspect of our education sector,” Mabona said.

The teacher will also be reported to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for necessary investigation.

Teacher dismissed

Crawford said the teacher had temporarily taken the place of another teacher who was sick.

“The temporary teacher has been informed not to resume her duties, and the school reserves its rights regarding further action.

“At Crawford International Pretoria College, we firmly denounce any form of prejudice or discrimination in any capacity. We deeply regret the incident and any offence it may have caused,” said principal Cheryl Naidoo.

Mabona added the school is providing counselling to the pupils in the class. It also said it will review its recruitment processes.

