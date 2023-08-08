By Eric Naki
EFF ‘an existential threat’ to ANC and DA

By Eric Naki

The ANC and DA are panicking because they are not being recognised by other parties as legitimate leaders of any coalition government, says an analyst.

Picture for illustration purposes. Citizen Stock images
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is indeed an existential threat to both the ruling ANC and the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), and both parties have begun to panic over its electoral growth against their own declines. Political analyst Sandile Swana said there were indications that the ANC and DA were not confident about their prospects in the 2024 election and as a result the EFF had become their common threat. ALSO READ: Decision by ANC to isolate EFF is an unwise one and could backfire Swana cited the EFF’s Dali Mpofu’s previous campaign statement to him that the EFF saw...

