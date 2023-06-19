EFF slams Poland’s ‘Cold War tactics’ and ‘incompetent’ Ramaphosa

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on government to take action against Poland after the country blocked the South African delegation travelling on a peacekeeping mission to Russia and Ukraine last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit and a contingent of journalists were prevented from getting off their plane for hours at the Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Polish authorities cited what it said were undeclared dangerous goods on board.

There were also people on board the South African Airways (SAA) aircraft who did not have the required transport permits, according to the Polish government.

‘Bully African states’

The EFF has since echoed the same sentiments of Ramaphosa’s head of security, major-general Wally Rhoode, who pointed to racism and sabotage as reasons for having been prevented from disembarking the aircraft.

The party accused Poland of employing “Cold War tactics” to “bully” African states over their foreign policy objectives.

“Poland outwardly restricted media freedom and the human rights of passengers and the crew by detaining them on a flight, and then refusing them their journey forward to Ukraine and thereafter, Russia,” the EFF said in a statement on Sunday.

The Red Berets said the incident was reminiscent of “the Red Scare against those who aligned with communism during the Soviet Union era, which was a result of imperialist aggression from the USA”.

“Their treatment is rooted in racism, however, this is not surprising from a country that has been begging our government to release Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, and return him to his country of origin.

“Poland has lobbied for the release of the cold blooded killer for many years, and he has developed a large following in the racist, right-wing, neo-Nazi country,” the party continued.

The EFF’s comments come after Sunday Times reported Poland wants Waluś, who was released on parole last year, to be repatriated.

‘Deliberate form of humiliation’

Meanwhile, the EFF also criticised Ramaphosa for being incapable of taking a firm stand in the Russia–Ukraine war, saying the president was the reason why South Africa’s sovereignty was undermined.

“The South African head of state had to travel all the way to Kyiv in a compromised state in a war zone without his security detail. This is an unacceptable and a deliberate form of humiliation.”

It added that Ramaphosa is “incapable of taking a firm stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine” and “the South African state and our sovereignty was undermined through him”.

The Red Berets further urged government to not respond lightly to Polish authorities’ decision to detain the delegation for more than 24 hours over the weekend.

“The EFF calls on the government not to respond to this lightly, but defend our sovereignty and dignity by recalling our ambassador to Poland, and downgrading the Polish embassy in South Africa.”

