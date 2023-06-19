‘No permanent enemies in politics’ – Malema on Zuma, Magashule

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma and ex-African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule have never been his enemies.

‘Strategic opponent’

Speaking at the EFF’s June 16 rally at the Alpine Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Malema noted that there was “noise” around his statements on Magashule and Zuma.

He said Zuma wasn’t the EFF’s “strategic opponent”, but “an irritation”.

“Zuma was engaged in matters that irritated us… the strategic enemy has always been white capital monopoly,” the EFF leader said.

Malema insisted that there was no permanent enemies in politics.

“Zuma did [much] worse to me… kicked me when I was down [and] took everything from me [but] do I have to be beat about it? No, it’s politics. There are no accidents in politics… everything happens for a reason.

“We want to thank Zuma for kicking Malema out of the ANC that’s why today we have the EFF. In every bad situation, there could be a good thing. Why must I be bitter and angry at Zuma?”

Malema claimed he has already “punished” Zuma as the former president could not finish his second term in office.

“We fought and Zuma left office. Mission accomplished.”

He added that his “next assignment” was to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule expelled

Malema’s comments come after he revealed that his party was in talks to rope in Magashule to join the EFF.

“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of the discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s very important that you talk to everyone,” Malema said in an interview with TimesLIVE.

The EFF leader also said his party is having similar talks with other senior ANC leaders, but did not reveal any names.

Magashule was booted out of the ANC after he missed the deadline to respond to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

The former secretary-general had been given seven days to give reasons why he should not be booted from the ANC. This after he was found guilty of bringing the ruling party into disrepute when he refused to apologise for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Last month, Malema said that Zuma was welcome to join the EFF as well after Mzwanele Manyi became a Red Beret.