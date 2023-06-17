By Brian Sokutu
SA-Poland: Racism? Or hostile reception to Peace Mission?

Racism has become the standard SA response on these matters, says an expert.

Ramaphosa peace mission, south africans stuck in warsaw poland
Photo: Amanda Khoza (Twitter @MandaKhoza)
Was it a hostile reception by Poland, bordering on racism, or was it an unwelcoming message to President Cyril Ramaphosa – leading an African leaders’ mission to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal? This became a piece of the puzzle security and political experts had to grapple with - amid a diplomatic standoff between South Africa and Poland, fuelled by Polish police having over the weekend stopped the South African Airways A340 chartered plane – carrying at least 90 security personnel and a contingent of SA journalists from disembarking at Warsaw Chopin Airport. The group, including special forces, was tasked with...

