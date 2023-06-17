SA-Poland: Racism? Or hostile reception to Peace Mission?

Was it a hostile reception by Poland, bordering on racism, or was it an unwelcoming message to President Cyril Ramaphosa – leading an African leaders’ mission to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal? This became a piece of the puzzle security and political experts had to grapple with - amid a diplomatic standoff between South Africa and Poland, fuelled by Polish police having over the weekend stopped the South African Airways A340 chartered plane – carrying at least 90 security personnel and a contingent of SA journalists from disembarking at Warsaw Chopin Airport. The group, including special forces, was tasked with...

Was it a hostile reception by Poland, bordering on racism, or was it an unwelcoming message to President Cyril Ramaphosa – leading an African leaders’ mission to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal?

This became a piece of the puzzle security and political experts had to grapple with – amid a diplomatic standoff between South Africa and Poland, fuelled by Polish police having over the weekend stopped the South African Airways A340 chartered plane – carrying at least 90 security personnel and a contingent of SA journalists from disembarking at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

The group, including special forces, was tasked with being part of a security team protecting Ramaphosa and other African leaders on a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.

READ: Warsaw to Kyiv: Ramaphosa’s peace mission a high-stakes diplomatic crisis?

They were stuck on the runway for 26 hours before they were eventually allowed to disembark after Polish authorities earlier required original permits for the weapons aboard the plane, leading to Ramaphosa’s head of security, Major-General Wally Rhoode, describing the move by the Polish government as has “sabotage” and “racism”.

He also suggested it put Ramaphoa’s safety in question.

However, according to police minister Bheki Cele, Ramaphosa’s close security detail – his inner ring of about 25 protectors – had been with him aboard the SA Air Force Presidential jet Inkwazi and had accompanied him on the train trip taken by the peace group presidents to Kyiv in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa with Egypt, Congo, Zambia, Senegal and Uganda representatives are on a visit to Ukraine and Russia on an African peace mission aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Said Cele: “There are laws of any given country…our guys should have done things properly.”

Rhoode admitted that some of the permits carried by the South Africans were not originals – something the Polish required.

While experts conceded that Poland was on the side of Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) in the conflict, Institute for Security Studies founder Dr Jakkie Cilliers shrugged off claims of “racism”.

“While Poland is very clearly on the side of Ukraine as they have experienced Russian aggression previously, racism has become the standard SA response on these matters, but I doubt if that holds water at head-of-state levels.

“Seriously, I doubt if they would deliberately sabotage things,” said Cilliers.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the Poles were “certainly acting decisively against the African leaders’ initiative.

“Clearly, the US Nato side of the group that supports America is taking active steps to undermine this programme of peace-making and of strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement.

“Relations between SA and the West have worsened and Ramaphosa has a way of rallying Africans towards BRICS,” said Swana.

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the African peace mission “has serious challenges ahead and requires resilience to mediate between the warring nations in a conflict that has drawn several proxies”.

“Both Russia and Ukraine need an urgent and lasting solution to the crisis and it will be commendable if this mission can succeed in achieving that – even if it is through small milestones.

“I doubt that any harm will occur to President Ramaphosa or any of the mission members.

“None of the Polish airport passage inconveniences should detract attention away from the main purpose of the mission.

“Most South Africans look forward to seeing Ramaphosa’s efforts feeding into the BRICS agenda and bringing de-escalation to the war in August and eventually cessation of hostilities by the end of the year.

“Such progress will alleviate fears that South Africa will face US sanctions and dispel suspicions of bias in favour Russia,” said Nyembezi.

Defence analyst Helmoed Heitman said it was “an error on our side – not having original documents with the other security team”.

Said Heitman: “I doubt any country would be happy to allow people with automatic weapons with just copied documents – not in an age of terrorism.

“Perhaps the problem lies with some bullheadedness on both sides.

“I wonder why there was a need to deploy so many security personnel. One would have to see how many accompanied other heads of state visiting Ukraine and Russia.

“The use of SAA A340s underlines both our lack of transport aircraft in the SAAF (SA Air Force) and that the BBJ was the wrong aircraft for the presidential or VIP role.

“We should have bought a couple of A330MRTT tanker aircraft that can have a VIP suite fitted in the cabin, as other countries did.

“That would have the space, payload and range for such missions and provide tanker support for our Gripens when needed.

“Remember too that our pro-Russian behaviour will not have been well received by Poland.

“Germans are renowned for bureaucracy and there is not much difference between Germans and Poles.“