WATCH: Ramaphosa security head accuses Polish government of ‘sabotage, racism’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s head of security Major General Wally Rhoode has told the media the Polish Government has “sabotaged the South African government, accusing the Poles of racism.

This comes after Ramaphosa’s security detail and a contingent of journalists who were meant to accompany the president on the African Peace Mission were halted from disembarking the South African Airways (SAA) A340 chartered plane by Polish authorities.

The plane has been stuck on the runway since 1 pm on Thursday after it landed at the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland.

[WATCH] Head of the Presidential Protection Services Major General Wally Rhoode, briefs the media meant to cover President Ramaphosa on the #AfricanPeaceInitiative about the delays and challenges encountered in Poland. pic.twitter.com/Ux5AiIGyJp— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) June 15, 2023

African Peace Mission

Ramaphosa arrived earlier in Warsaw as part of his participation in the African Peace Mission aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Ramaphosa, heads of state from Egypt, Congo, Zambia, Senegal and Uganda seek to broker peace in the Ukraine war as he made the arduous journey to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for deliberations with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders are expected to meet with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to broker a peace deal to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Sabotage and racism

However, the media contingency, his security detail, and several containers carrying weapons and other equipment required by the police services to protect Ramaphosa were being held by Polish authorities on the tarmac.

Rhoode said the authorities refused to accept the paperwork for the weapons.

“They say we don’t have permits. We have permits; the only difference is now they say we can’t bring a copy of a permit, we must bring the original.

“They are delaying us. They are putting the life of our president in jeopardy because we could have been in Kiev this afternoon already and this is what they are doing; how racist they are… we were sabotaged while we were here.” Rhoode said.

Back home

According to SA Gov News, the cargo offloaded from the plane was since reloaded back onto the aircraft due to fears of it being confiscated.

It is unclear if the plane carrying the journalists, Ramaphosa’s security detail and the cargo will be allowed to continue to Kiev where the president will be meeting with Zelensky or return to South Africa.

