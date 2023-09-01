EFF turns violent in Tshwane council

“One, two, f**k you”, shouted members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as they started protesting on the podium and attacking the mayor during yesterday’s Tshwane council meeting. The EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu said the go-slow in Tshwane would continue until over 100 workers dismissed during an illegal strike were reinstated. A councillor, who spoke anonymously for fear of being targeted, said it was like a bomb went off when Ramabodu took to the podium. WATCH: ‘It’s a criminal offence’ – Tshwane mayor after EFF disrupts council meeting “He threatened the coalition and then called the EFF to protest in front…

“One, two, f**k you”, shouted members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as they started protesting on the podium and attacking the mayor during yesterday’s Tshwane council meeting.

The EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu said the go-slow in Tshwane would continue until over 100 workers dismissed during an illegal strike were reinstated.

A councillor, who spoke anonymously for fear of being targeted, said it was like a bomb went off when Ramabodu took to the podium.

WATCH: ‘It’s a criminal offence’ – Tshwane mayor after EFF disrupts council meeting

“He threatened the coalition and then called the EFF to protest in front of the mayor singing a struggle song about blacks who will never be ruled by whites.

“They started banging on the tables, provoking the coalition and threatening to deal with the mayor. They shouted that they would stop him from ever speaking in council again.”

It is believed EFF members physically attacked corporate and shared services MMC Kingsley Wakelin.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the council meeting was violently disrupted by the EFF and according to the new code of conduct, this was a criminal offence.

“Leader of the EFF caucus Ramabodu was in the front line, but we stood our ground. We refuse to leave this place. They can come with violence, but we are democratically elected here and we won’t be driven out of these council chambers.”

Tshwane Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the meeting erupted into violence when members of the EFF attempted to assault Brink in council chambers.

“DA councillors were assaulted and hit with projectiles thrown by EFF councillors. This is unacceptable behaviour from the EFF, who have little regard for our democratic institutions,” he said.

Moloto said this happened minutes after the ANC-EFF puppet speaker of council expressed his disappointment in the multiparty coalition for not attending a special council meeting last week.

“This was after DA councillors expressed concerns for their safety in council given prior remarks made by the EFF. And while the speaker promised the safety of councillors in this meeting, the speaker’s swift departure from VIP protection in the face of violence raises serious questions about his impartiality,” he said.

Moloto said the DA has consistently pursued motions of no confidence against the speaker.

“However, to date, the speaker has dismissed every motion brought against him in a clear case of conflict of interest. The coalition has taken this matter to court.

“Today’s events further bring into question the speaker’s competence and ability to uphold the integrity of council proceedings,” he said.

Moloto said the coalition has said the EFF’s call for the reinstatement of the workers dismissed during the illegal strike was an endorsement of violence.

“Their violent behaviour today has confirmed that violence is at the core of the EFF. The DA remains undeterred. We will continue to fight against the criminal and special interests that exist in our city and our council.”