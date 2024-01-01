Veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema to be given an official funeral

The veteran died in a car accident last week.

In a poignant recognition of his immense contribution to South African arts and the struggle for freedom, the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema has been honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral.

The honour was confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal government on Monday. Ngema died tragically in a car crash on Wednesday, 27 December, while en route to KwaZulu-Natal from the Eastern Cape.

“We made the request to the President to declare Dr Ngema’s send-off a Special Provincial Official Funeral primarily to recognise his contribution to our long and painful journey for freedom,” explained KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The date and location of the funeral has yet to be announced.

What is an official funeral?

Special provincial funerals are divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016 states at category 1 ceremonies the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.

For category two, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.

Premier Dube-Ncube said this funeral category was chosen to ensure Ngema’s farewell befits his stature as a true South African legend.

Memorial service

Ngema family spokesperson, Nhlanhla Ngema, said a memorial service for the star would be held on Wednesday 3 January 2024 at the Playhouse in Durban.

“The Ngema family and Committed Artists would like to thank the public and media for the outpouring of grief and continuous coverage since the sudden passing of Dr Ngema. The family recognises that Dr Ngema was not exclusively theirs, for he belonged to the entire people of South Africa, and indeed the international community,” Nhlanhla Ngema said.

Investigation into the crash that killed Ngema

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed a case of culpable homicide had been opened after the car crash that killed Ngema.

Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm when their car collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction. He was on his way back from a funeral in the province.

Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman