Mbongeni Ngema funeral and memorial service announced by family

Ngema, the creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

The funeral and memorial service of 68-year-old legendary South African playwright and musician Dr Mbongeni Ngema will be held on Friday 5 January 2024.

This was announced by his family on Saturday.

Ngema, the creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday evening. A passenger in the vehicle, Ngema, was returning from a funeral.

Funeral

Ngema family spokesperson, Nhlanhla Ngema, said the family – together with Dr Ngema’s company, Committed Artists – confirmed that a memorial service for the legendary playwright will be held on Wednesday 3 January 2024 at the Playhouse in Durban.

“Details about the funeral venue in KZN will be shared in due course. So, too, will details about time for the memorial service.

“The Ngema family and Committed Artists would like to thank the public and media for the outpouring of grief and continuous coverage since the sudden passing of Dr Ngema. The family recognises that Dr Ngema was not exclusively theirs, for he belonged to the entire people of South Africa, and indeed the international community,” Nhlanhla Ngema said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash in Eastern Cape

Body released

Earlier, the Eastern Cape’s Department of Forensic Pathology Services concluded an autopsy on Ngema.

Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the Ngema family identified his body at the hospital on Thursday.

“The department immediately conducted the autopsy and released his body to the family.”

Investigation

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide has been opened after the car crash that killed Ngema.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

However, occupants in the truck were unharmed.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

ALSO READ: Case of culpable homicide opened after Mbongeni Ngema crash