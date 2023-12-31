South Africa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

31 Dec 2023

06:00 pm

Metro police keeping an eye on Hillbrow this New Year’s Eve

As the year comes to an end JMPD will continue with high-visibility patrols across the the city, conducting stop-and-searches and roadblocks.

JMPD City of Joburg carries out by-law enforcement.

A JMPD officer. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it would be carrying out operations in problematic areas in Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve, including traditional hotspot Hillbrow.

Speaking to The Citizen, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said police would be monitoring areas, such as Hillbrow, which had become notorious for violence and bizarre incidents like throwing appliances from high-rise buildings on New Year’s Eve.

ALSO READ: Drunk police officer embarrassment to SA

“Officers will also join multi-disciplinary operations with other law enforcement agencies in Hillbrow and other highly densified areas such as the Joburg CBD, the Maboneng Precinct, Alexandra, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Soweto, Eldorado Park, Orange Farm and many others,” Fihla said.

JMPD is also expected to carry out stop and searches at various points in the city.

“Operations conducted will focus on drunk driving, public drinking, crime prevention, the safety of road users and by-laws compliance, and the compliance of places of entertainment,” he said.

Fihla said drunken driving was a serious criminal offence and reminded those who would be visiting various social gatherings not to drive while intoxicated.

ALSO READ: Joburg residents urged to be safe when using fireworks

“As the year comes to an end, the JMPD wants to remind everyone to prioritize safety. Whether you’re celebrating at home or out in the community. Please remember to drink responsibly, plan for a safe ride home, and be mindful of your surroundings. Let’s continue to work together to ensure a peaceful and secure transition into the New Year,” he said.

Safe use of fireworks

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it was ready to attend to any emergencies on New Year’s Eve,

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi appealed to residents to be careful when using fireworks,

“We have taken it upon ourselves as the City of Johannesburg to educate communities about the safe use of fireworks. We are saying that they must not give fireworks to children and they must not use them under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

hillbrow JHB CBD new years eve

