Case of culpable homicide opened after Mbongeni Ngema crash

Advocate Dali Mpofu also recounted his last meeting with Ngema.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after the car crash that killed celebrated playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema.

On Wednesday, Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm when their car collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction. He was on his way back from a funeral in the province.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

The scene of the accident that killed Mbongeni Ngema/ Picture: Supplied

Both occupants of the truck were unharmed.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bizana Saps for further investigations,” said Binqose.

A talent to never forget

Ngema won South African hearts with his productions, including the world-famous Sarafina! His musical hits include Stimela Sase Zola, Woza My-Fohloza and Safa Saphela Isizwe.

He was married to Sarafina! lead actress Leleti Khumalo for 14 years before they split in 2005 amid reports of abuse against him.

His family were left heartbroken by his death, while the nation mourned his passing.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela offered her condolences and said his star would forever shine.

“Sad to note the untimely passing of art icon Mbongeni Ngema. I hope his loved ones find solace in the fact that because of his extraordinary contribution to art, his star will shine forever. May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

A last chat with Ngema

Advocate Dali Mpofu recounted his last meeting with Ngema, saying he would have stayed with him longer if he knew the star would soon be gone.

“It is so hard to believe such a dear brother Mbongeni Ngema is no more. I had a brief chat with him during an unplanned chance meeting at the Rosebank Mall very recently. I would have spent the whole day if I knew that was a goodbye hug. This is a tough one for Mzansi. An immeasurable loss!” he wrote.