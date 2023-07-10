Eight Saps VIP Protection Unit officers suspended

By Faizel Patel

Eight South African Police Services (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members who allegedly assaulted civilians on a highway in Johannesburg have been suspended.

This was confirmed by Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Monday.

“All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault case have been suspended in terms of the Saps disciplinary regulations as of Monday, 10 July 2023. The Saps wishes not to discuss the matter further,” Mathe said.

Assault

The assault by the VIP Protection Unit members assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile was captured on a widely-circulated video.

They could be seen brandishing rifles and pistols, and dragging passengers out of their VW Polo before kicking them as they lay helpless on the ground.

The vicious assault sparked a massive outcry against police brutality.

Charges

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old infantryman L’vaughn Fisher, has since laid a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at the Sandton Police Station.

“He was hit over the head with an assault rifle and then repeatedly kicked in the head while already unconscious from the first rifle blows. After we spoke about his physical injuries, I asked how he was emotionally.

“He went silent and after a long pause he said: I am not okay,” Action Society’s director of community safety, Ian Cameron,” said in a statement released by the non-profit organisation last week.

Suing Bheki Cele

Fisher’s lawyer, Daniel Eloff, told TimesLIVE that the 25-year-old infantryman had started the process of suing Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Saps for R1 million.

The claim of the impending lawsuit is based on the psychological and physical trauma Fisher suffered during the assault.

Eloff added that the “amount may be amended after all medical reports have been obtained.”

Last week, the Automobile Associations (AA) warned the vicious assault by the protection unit members again raises concerns over the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux

