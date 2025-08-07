Emergency services on alert as cold front hits Gauteng

There is a slight chance of icy precipitation, sleet, graupel, rain, thunderstorms and snow in the province.

As Gauteng residents rush to retrieve more blankets, jerseys, and jackets from their cupboards to stay warm during a cold front sweeping across the province, emergency services in Johannesburg and Tshwane are on high alert for any potential incidents.

The province was teased about possible snow, with reports that there is a slight chance of light snowfall, sleet, rain and snow in the west, east and south of Gauteng.

While snowfall is likely to evade Gauteng, a strong cut-off low has developed over the western part of the country and moved eastward, spreading cold and wet weather.

According to weather reports, there is a slight chance of icy precipitation, sleet, graupel, rain, thunderstorms and snow in the province.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) has also warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms over northern Gauteng on Thursday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Muladuzi urged residents to take precautions.

“It is extremely cold in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. Residents are urged to exercise caution when using heating devices, such as braziers, imbaula, heaters, paraffin, stones, candles, and not to leave them unattended while in use, so that we can prevent fire incidents which might occur during these extremely cold temperatures.

“From our side, as a city of Johannesburg, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur,” Mulaudzi said.

Residents can call 011 375-5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

A Cut-off-low is expected to result in cloudy and cold conditions over the central & eastern parts of the country between Wednesday and Thursday, 6-7 August 2025, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers expected over Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West & KZN. pic.twitter.com/U8riRrn9jN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 5, 2025

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said they will also be on alert for any incidents.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause localised flooding, small hail and wind damage due to a cut-off low-pressure system moving over the region. Rainfall amounts of up to 15 to 20mm per hour are expected in some places. Maximum temperatures are also expected to be low due to the cut-off low-pressure system’s core moving over Gauteng.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department would like to call on communities to remain alert following a yellow Level 3 warning issued by the South African Weather Service for Thursday for severe thunderstorms over most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane, due to a cut-off low-pressure system,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni has further urged all residents to remain safe during the cold period by taking extra precautions and safety measures.

Residents can call 012 358-6300/6400 for any life-threatening emergencies.

To keep track of the weather forecasts and warnings, you can download the WeatherSmart app from the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for Apple and the App Gallery for Huawei devices via GBox.

