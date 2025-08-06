Snow forecast for Gauteng as cold weather grips SA

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg, Gauteng, was on 10 July 2023.

Gauteng is once again being teased about possible snow, with reports that there is a slight chance of light snowfall, sleet, rain and snow in the west, east and south of the province.

According to Snow Report, Gauteng could possibly experience some snow late on Wednesday evening and early on Thursday, with slightly more indicated for the west in the region of Magaliesburg.

Snow

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg, Gauteng, was on 10 July 2023, when the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that various parts of the province were covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland.

Gauteng was forecast to receive some snowfall in the past three months, but those hopes were quickly dashed.

Cold front

While snowfall is likely to evade Gauteng, a strong cut-off low will develop over the western part of the country on Wednesday and slowly move eastwards, spreading cold and wet weather over central and later eastern parts of South Africa, according to Snow Report.

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

According to Vox Weather, models are indicating a mix of rain, snow, and graupel is likely over central South Africa (parts of Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Lesotho).

Weather warnings

The Saws has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail in Free State and eastern Northern Cape, and damaging waves causing coastal disruption from Alexander Bay to Plettenberg Bay.

It further issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail in the Free State and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

This may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (formal/informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised loss of agricultural production.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to localised disruption to beachfront activities, between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

